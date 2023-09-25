Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.06. 632,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.33 and a 200 day moving average of $243.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

