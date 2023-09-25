Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $84.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,798. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.26. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

