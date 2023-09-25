Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $6.13 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.12.

Netflix stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,458. The company has a market capitalization of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

