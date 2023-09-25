Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,066. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

