Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.65. The company had a trading volume of 576,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

