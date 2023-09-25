Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $413.09. 303,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,220. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.64 and its 200 day moving average is $457.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.