Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,293 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.59, for a total value of $136,056.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $660,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock worth $40,276,328. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.