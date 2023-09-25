Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 77.5% in the first quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,347,224,000 after buying an additional 2,349,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,459. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

