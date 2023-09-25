Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 308 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $216,769,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,669 shares of company stock worth $146,217,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.50. 1,743,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,278. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

