Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 7,291 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.93% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 34,098 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. The firm has a market cap of $778.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.3046 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

