Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 818 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $146.81. The company had a trading volume of 960,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

