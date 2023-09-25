Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.88. 580,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

