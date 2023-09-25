Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 255 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of American International Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American International Group news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $62.05. The company had a trading volume of 838,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,580. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

