Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 945 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,023. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

