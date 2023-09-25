RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

RTX opened at $71.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average is $93.15. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.