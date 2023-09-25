RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.