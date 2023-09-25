Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rumo (OTCMKTS:RUMOF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RUMOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Rumo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Rumo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Get Rumo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUMOF

Rumo Price Performance

Rumo Company Profile

Rumo stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Rumo has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

(Get Free Report)

Rumo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services. The company operates through three segments: North Operations, South Operations, and Container Operations. The North Operations segment engages in the railway, highway, and transshipment operations. The South Operations segment comprises of railway operations and transshipment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.