Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.98. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 133,217 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $777.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.