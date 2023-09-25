Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SISXF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SISXF opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Savaria has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.32.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

