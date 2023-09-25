Schear Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.0% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.72. 16,298,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,354,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4,782.61, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

