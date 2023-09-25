Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 731 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.31. 176,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,256. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.97 and a 200 day moving average of $286.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

