Schear Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.52. 1,109,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CL King started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.