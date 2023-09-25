Schear Investment Advisers LLC Invests $510,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.63. 516,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.