Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 659 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.11. 115,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

