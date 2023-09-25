Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Decreased by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises about 2.3% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 733.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Schrödinger Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,779. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.28 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 34.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.