Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 139,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,715. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

