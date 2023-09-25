Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

