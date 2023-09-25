Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 641,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 791,479 shares.The stock last traded at $50.00 and had previously closed at $50.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

