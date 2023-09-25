Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,251 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $143,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. The stock had a trading volume of 744,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,136. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

