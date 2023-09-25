Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.99. 529,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,091. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.