SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,541.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 249,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,237. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

