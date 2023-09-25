Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 88.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216,218 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,879,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,589. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

