Security National Bank Acquires 1,149 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. 510,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,219. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.