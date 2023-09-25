Security National Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $556.66. 473,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.63. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

