Security National Bank Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,290,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

