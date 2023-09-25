Security National Bank Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.8% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $212.42. 1,806,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,572. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

