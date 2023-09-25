Security National Bank Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. ResMed comprises approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,679,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $3,851,782. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

NYSE RMD traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.44. The stock had a trading volume of 650,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,566. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.20 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

