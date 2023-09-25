Security National Bank Purchases 258 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.91. 3,101,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

