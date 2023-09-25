Security National Bank Sells 1,090 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.96. 668,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,128. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.