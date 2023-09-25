Security National Bank Sells 42,891 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Security National Bank cut its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GXO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GXO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.60. 115,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,628. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.