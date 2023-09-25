Security National Bank Sells 7,482 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Security National Bank lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $26.71. 2,487,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,548. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

