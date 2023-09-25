Security National Bank Sells 792 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 377,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,511. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 147.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

