Security National Bank Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $511.54. 923,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.01 and its 200-day moving average is $450.27. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

