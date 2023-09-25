Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SEEL
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Seelos Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seelos Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.