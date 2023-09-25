Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Seelos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

