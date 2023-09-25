Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is AtonRa Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Shockwave Medical comprises about 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 104,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,699. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.94 and a 200 day moving average of $252.97.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,100 shares of company stock worth $8,276,394. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

