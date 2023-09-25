Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.37.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

