Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $158.13 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $158.13 million and $2.67 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,050.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00793807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.00550242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058132 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00117368 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,202,265,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,179,295,373 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

