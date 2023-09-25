Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
