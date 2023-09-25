Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $7.10 on Monday, hitting $440.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,193. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.60 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

