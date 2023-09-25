Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.10.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.87. 1,719,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,127. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

